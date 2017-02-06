Liberia: No Win for Traditional Rivals

Liberia's two traditional rivals, Invincible Eleven and Mighty Barrolle remain at the bottom of the league table after both teams failed to secure wins in their respective matches.

The 'Sunshine Yellow Boys' (IE) were earlier on Friday defeated 3-1 by Keitrace FC, which recorded their seventh consecutive defeat of the season.

Invincible Eleven as usual started the match on a good note by attacking their opponents, with their supporters expressing hope that their team was going to end their continuous run of defeats.

But their hope ended after Emmanuel Dee of Keitrace FC netted home the first goal in the 15th minute when Titus Suku applied additional energy to swing in a cross from the right corner of the field.

IE's chance for the equalizer 10 minutes later was wasted by Robert Jackson who missed a header from close range.

Keitrace later doubled their lead in the 32nd minute after Admadia Kawiah's shot from the left side of the goal post deflected on the right post.

IE tried to get a consolation in the 34th minute after David Kollie struck a free kick from about 20 yards, but the brilliant strike was saved by goalkeeper Godfred David.

Invincible Eleven returned to the second session with frustration and it created more room for Keitrace FC that saw forward Kawah driving through the defense to beat goalkeeper James Kolubah, but the opportunity of adding another goal was wasted by Emmanuel Dee who blew the ball over the bar.

Keitrace increased their goals to three after Kawah registered his fifth goal of the season and second in the match after heading in a cross from Marlon Harrison down the left flank to win the match.

Mighty Barrolle also suffered their 6th defeat of the season after they were narrowly defeated by Nimba United 1-0.

The Rollers had several goal scoring opportunities in the first fifteen minutes of the match, but failed to get the curtain raiser.

Nimba United made use of their first chance in the 18th minute after Mustapha Lomell's header was deflected into the goalpost.

Barrolle kept their composure; mounting pressure for the equalizer, with outstanding forward, Moses Cooper creating more chances, but could not get a goal.

Barrolle's Coach Tyrance Dixon later in the second half introduced striker Julius Wotoe and midfielder Alieu Kamara to increase his attacking force striker Wotoe missed a one-on-one opportunity.

The performance of the team and Coach Dixon's decision to keep striker Wotoe on the substitute bench got supporters of the "Kayan Pepper Boys" frustrated, including their former player; now head Coach of the national team, James Debbeh.

Coach Debbeh from the touchline frowned on Coach Dixion's selection for the match, stating that striker Wotoe should have started the match.

Many football supporters have outlined the lack of financial support to the two traditional clubs as a major factor that keeps hindering their growth.

Players of IE were seen wearing two different socks during the match and the numbers on the back of their jerseys were pealing.

It is difficult to imagine the two oldest clubs of Liberia with the highest number of fans; majority of which are in top positions in society will continue to strive and through financial crisis without signing on players.