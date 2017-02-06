Liberia in Advanced Readiness for Peer-Review

Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima S. Kamara, has assured the 26th Summit of Heads of State and Governments participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APR Forum) that Liberia is on an irreversible path of readiness to be peer-reviewed by the end of June 2017.

According to a dispatch from Addis Ababa, Minister Kamara gave the assurance when he addressed the 26th APR Forum on January 28 on behalf of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He disclosed that the processes leading to the finalization of Liberia's Country Review Report were well advanced, and craved the support of the APR Forum, Continental Secretariat, and Panel in Charge of Liberia to ensure that Liberia is peer-reviewed by June.

In his remarks, the chairperson of the APR Forum, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, welcomed Heads of State and their representatives to the gathering, citing the construction of mega infrastructure projects as major achievements of the initiative.

He said Africa was making significant progress in improving the livelihoods of its peoples while expanding the opportunities for future generations.

The APR Forum, which convened on the sidelines of the AU Summit, undertook the review of five countries - Jibouti, Chad, Senegal, Kenya, and Sudan. The Summit also saw the admission of Namibia to its membership, while a progress report on Zambia's ongoing peer review was discussed.

The dispatch further noted that Minister Kamara and the chairman of the National Governing Council of the APRM, Mr. Michael David, held a fruitful meeting with the Lead Panel Member for Liberia, Brigitte Mabandla, during which they reviewed Liberia's roadmap and made key adjustments to critical timelines and targets for the country's review.

Minister Kamara used the opportunity to assure Mabandla of Liberia's unwavering commitment to remain actively engaged with her team, promising to resume the ongoing sensitization exercise and actively implement outstanding activities in Liberia.

In response, Mabandla pledged the Panel's full support in achieving the desired objectives leading to Liberia's review, describing Liberia as a special case.

In his capacity as Liberia's Focal Point to the APR Forum, Minister Kamara also attended a meeting of Focal Points on January 26, in Addis Ababa. That meeting reviewed reports of countries currently undergoing review, as well as other documents and reports for the smooth operation of the Continental Secretariat with the relevant recommendations to the Summit.

The meeting of Focal Points was preceded by a meeting of the chairpersons of various Governing Councils of APRM-participating countries, which was attended by the chairman of Liberia's Governing Council, Mr. Emmanuel B. David. The meeting highlighted the need for Governing Councils of participating countries to collaborate with one another and participate actively in the implementation of recommendations to fulfill their review process.

The APRM was established in 2003 as an African Union initiative for promoting good governance within the framework of the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), with the objectives of fostering the adoption of policies, standards and practices leading to political stability, high economic growth, among others. Liberia acceded to the APRM in January 2011.