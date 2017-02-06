Kenya: We've Enough to Cushion Kenyans From Hunger - DP Ruto

Mombasa — The government has enough food supply to cater for all Kenyans facing starvation, Deputy President William Ruto has assured.

Addressing the press Monday after meeting the Coast Regional Security Committee led by Regional Commissioner Nelson Marwa, Ruto said the government has channelled Sh1.6 billion towards the purchase of assorted food supplies to be distributed to Kenyans affected by hunger.

"We have adequate stock of food not just here at the Coast but in the entire country," Ruto assured adding, "government has already rolled out Sh1.6 billion kitty to cater for Kenyans in strain."

Ruto noted that the government has put in place measures to ensure that the distribution of food to those facing starvation is above board, adding that regional security bosses will oversee the exercise.

"We'll ensure that this food items will reach intended beneficiaries working with regional leaders and local community leaders, we will ensure that no Kenyan looses his/her life because of hunger."

The DP also allayed fears that the government was importing food from other countries instead of buying from local farmers saying all relief food was sourced from farmers in the country.

"We have not imported food from anywhere. Food items that we're currently distribution in the country are food items that have been bought from local producers," he affirmed.

Ruto also directed the Coast Security Committee to deal firmly with cases of loss of consignments at the port of Mombasa, saying such incidents undermined the economic growth of the country and the region at large.

According to Ruto, the government has put made tremendous efforts to secure the port from criminal elements.

"Because of the importance of the port to the economy of the country and regional integration, the security of items at the port takes a very primary place," he noted.

He further challenged security officers charged with securing the port to ensure measures put in place remain in force in order to fully harness the benefits accrued from the facility.

Ruto said the government will be monitoring the progress of security at the port on a weekly basis so as to ensure that the gains made so far in securing it are not reversed.