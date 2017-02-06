Liberia: Police Officer On the Run

An officer of the Liberian National Police (LNP) is wanted for allegedly killing one Fedesco Chea, a resident of Virginia.

According to a release from the Crime Services Department of the LNP, Patrolman Jammel K. Roberts, who is assigned at Zone Six Depot Two in Brewerville, was allegedly involved in a tussle with 36 year old Chea, leaving Chea wounded.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning (February 5) but the LNP's report did not explain whether the tussle involved the use of any weapon.

"The victim was immediately rushed to the JFK Hospital by the LNP ambulance, but he was pronounced dead on arrival," according to the release quoting LNP spokesman Sam Collins.

In an effort to apprehend and bring Patrolman Roberts before the law the LNP has put out an "All- Points Bulletin" at entries, exits and other major checkpoints around the country to arrest him.

"The Administration of the LNP has, with immediate effect suspended Patrolman Roberts for time indefinite pending the outcome of the investigation," the LNP said.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Gregory Coleman has meanwhile extended condolences on behalf of the LNP to the bereaved family and called on them and the public to remain calm as the LNP has launched a vigorous search to apprehend the suspect.

"We assure you that he will be arrested and brought to justice with no compromise," Mr. Coleman stated.

Patrolman Roberts' act is a violation of Chapter 3 Section 1.5 of the New Police Duty Manual captioned, "Prohibited Conduct."

In a letter dated February 5, addressed to Patrolman Roberts, the Chief of Human Resource Division at the LNP, Darlington H. Williams, said the suspect is asked to report all properties of the LNP in his possession, including badges, uniforms, ID card, boots, among others to the Human Resource Section at the headquarters of the LNP pending the expiration of the prescribed suspension period.

"In view of the above, you will desist from identifying yourself with this organization (LNP) while undergoing the suspension to avoid future embarrassment," the LNP's letter to Roberts stated.