6 February 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Efforts to Empower Women

Asmara — Continuous efforts are to be exerted to empower women both in education and economy, according to Ms. Teka Tesfamichael President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW). She made the remark at a meeting she held in Debarwa town on 2 February.

In the meeting in which 500 women from the civil service participated, Ms. Tekea explained on the importance of transferring the culture of work to the young and called on women to do their level best to upgrade their awareness, strengthen their organizational capacity and increase participation in the nation building process.

Likewise, Ms. Aberash Hibtai, branch head of NUEW in the Southern region, underlined on the significance of women focusing on educating themselves and their children and reinforce participation in the effort to enable women become active contributors in the nation building drive.

The participants of the meeting on their part reiterated readiness to reinforce participation for the preserving the achievements so far registered especially in the health and education sectors. They also called for organizing sustainable training programs.

