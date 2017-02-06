South Africa: Zuma Asks South Africa to Keep Joost in Their Prayers

President Jacob Zuma has asked the nation to keep former Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen in their thoughts and prayers.

Van der Westhuizen was rushed to hospital on Saturday in a critical condition.

"Mr Van der Westhuizen is one of the best rugby players that the country has ever produced. We are saddened by his ill health. We urge the nation to keep him and his family in their thoughts and prayers as he continues to fight this challenging illness," said President Zuma.

Van der Westhuizen, 45, who has been fighting motor neuron disease since 2011, played 89 Tests for the Springboks between 1993 and 2003.

He scored a then-Springbok record 38 tries and is widely regarded as one of the game's finest-ever scrumhalves.

