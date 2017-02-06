6 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tuface Denies Arrest Rumours

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: 2FaceOfficial/Facebook
2face

Innocent Tuface Idibia, Nigeria's award winning musician, has denied being arrested and detained by the State Security Services, DSS, over his earlier planned anti-government's protests in Lagos and Abuja.

In his tweet on Monday, he expressed gratitude to those who have shown concern over the purported arrest.

"Thanks for the concern, guys. I am fine and free," he said.

"Reports about DSS arrest are not true. We are still compiling responses for the leadership.

"State your opinion on the social media with the #IStandWithNigeria. Peace! One luv always!!!"

The protest which was initiated by the hip-hop artist for Monday was cancelled on Sunday.

The cancellation did not stop other groups from carrying on with the protest, but it attracted a lean turnout both at the National Stadium in Lagos and Unity Fountain, Abuja.

The popular musician cancelled the protest on Sunday citing "security concerns and public safety consideration".

More on This

However, some groups vowed to go ahead with the protest in spite of the cancellation by its initiator.

Some citizens took to their twitter handles, reporting situation at the venues of the protest with #StandWithNigeria playing prominent role in Abuja.

According to the tweet of Maureen Kabrik ‏@Mkabrik, "We are at Unity Fountain right now getting ready for our protest #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria.

The tweet displayed a long banner held by two men with the inscription "#StandwithNigeria" #OneVoiceNigeria"

BennyCapricorn ‏@BennyCapricorn also said "Strong Woman @AishaYesufu God bless you always!!! Live @ the Unity Fountain. #iStandWithNigeria."

Reports from National Stadium Lagos indicate that a few people turned out in spite of the cancellation of the protest.

Kajogbola kabir ‏@kosimagi tweeted, saying they were at the National Stadium in Lagos.

"At the National Stadium Surulere for the #Protest. #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria. Enough of talk on social media"

(NAN)

More on This

Police Bar Anti-Govt Protesters From Presidential Villa

Police have stopped antigovernment protesters from reaching Nigeria's presidential villa in Abuja. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.