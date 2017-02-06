Egypt/Cameroon: Cameroon Beat Egypt to Win African Title

Cairo — Vincent Aboubakar scored late as Cameroon secured a 2-1 victory over Egypt to claim the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny opened the scoring for the Pharaohs after 22 minutes as they headed into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

However, the Indomitable Lions came out more dangerous after the break and managed to produce a second half comeback with Nicolas N'Koulou levelling the scoreline at around the one-hour mark.

As the game seemed to be headed for extra time with the scoreline tied at 1-1, Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner with two minutes to go to secure the title for Cameroon.

This marked Cameroon's fifth Africa Cup of Nations title and their first since 2002. The Pharaohs, on the other hand, missed out on an opportunity to win a record-extending eighth title.