Tanzania: Nape Lauds Fight On Narcotics

Dodoma — Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Minister, Nape Nnauye, has lauded efforts to fight illegal drugs users and dealers among the artistes, but cautioned that the move should take into account the rights of the suspects.

As the minister for the docket, he came out yesterday to comment on the ongoing move by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner (RC), Paul Makonda, to name some artistes, suspecting them of using and dealing with drugs. About seven local artistes were put on the list and last week were summoned for questioning at the Central Police Station over the saga.

They include prominent artistes Vanesa Mdee, Tunda Sabasita, Wema Sepettu, Khaleed Mohamed (TID), Winfrida Josephat (Recho), Khery Sameer (Mr Blue), Hamidu Chambuso (Dogo Hamidu) and Rashid Makwiro (Chid Benz).

Minister Nnauye admitted that the use of narcotics among artistes has affected many of them and the ministry has been helping some of those affected to get treatment in rehabilitation centres. "This ministry responsible for artists and entertainment is supporting these efforts in controlling the uses of drugs among the artistes but need to consider the rights of the accused," he said, noting that the exercise may tarnish the brand that the prominent artist had made for many years.

"It takes years for a person to make their brand, it needs a lot of efforts to make the brand, but it takes few seconds to destroy it," he said. He said it was proper to compel the artists who use the drugs to reveal the dealers, but the move could be done in a way that protects the rights of the suspects among the public.

He argued that the families have duty to properly raise their children because the habit of artistes to use drugs may be a result of families' failure to properly parenting them, noting that concerted efforts were needed to address the problem.