Kenya: Police Warn Politicians Over Incitement in Rallies

Police have warned politicians against inciting the public saying they would be arrested and prosecuted.

Police spokesperson Charles Owino said they are monitoring campaigns ahead of the August 8 elections to ensure peace prevails.

He challenged Bomet Governor Isaack Ruto to provide evidence linking area County Commissioner Bernard Leparmarai to plans to disrupt opposition rally in the area on Saturday.

"We know politicians were prone to making statements to gain political mileage but we will not hesitate to launch investigations into any claim so long as the complaints are made formally and with basis," the police spokesman said.

During the National Supper Alliance (Nasa) rally in Bomet attended by opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi, Mr Ruto claimed Mr Leparmarai had planned to disrupt the meeting.

He claims the county commissioner had planned to use some youth to cause chaos and deploy police to disperse the crowd.

Mr Owino on Monday cautioned politicians against unsubstantiated remarks saying the police are law enforcers who are not partisan in their work.

"People must remain peaceful. If you break the law, we will arrest and charge you regardless of which political divide you belong," Mr Owino told Nation.co.ke.

"We are not going to compromise any law. It will not matter who causes violence, whether in government or opposition. We will charge you in accordance with the law."

He said security authorities are concerned that some politicians were keen on using unorthodox means to win votes.

He also announced that police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) were still investigating allegations of hate speech on remarks claimed to have been made by National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale.

Mr Duale had denied making remarks in an audio clip doing rounds on social media that he incited youths in Garissa.