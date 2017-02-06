Tanzania: Order to Resuscitate School Feeding Programmes

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Said Meck Sadik, has directed District Commissioners (DCs) and District Executive Directors (DEDs) to urge parents and guardians to take an active role in school feeding programmes.

He gave the directive during his to Mangoto Secondary School in Moshi District where he had lunch with students. "Getting school meals will help students concentrate with their studies," he said.

He said there were parents who think the burden of feeding pupils and students should be placed on the shoulders of the government. "This is a misconception of government directives. Parents should also actively participate in the school feeding programmes," he stressed.

"I direct all the District Commissioners and District Executive Districts to take stern measures against parents who refuse to contribute to school feeding programmes," he directed.

Moshi District Executive Director, Butano Ndalahwa, said that his council leadership has discussed the issue with the food committee in various schools to ensure students get food to better their school performances.