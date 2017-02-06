Kenya: Namwamba's Party to Reveal 2017 Poll Plans Soon

Nakuru — The Labour Party will soon declare which presidential candidate or coalition it will support, Party Leader Ababu Namwamba has said.

Speaking after a three-day retreat at Sentrim Hotel in Nakuru's Elementaita area, Namwamba said the party is still deliberating which way to go.

There has been speculation on which coalition between NASA and Jubilee the Labour Party would support.

Namwamba who was accompanied by the party chairperson Prof Julia Ojiambo and Secretary General David Makali said the party was not under pressure to make the decision.

He also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to quickly address issues raised by other parties that may undermine its credibility.

"There are numerous anomalies that have been exposed in the ongoing voter registration exercise that must be addressed urgently to assure the country and candidates that the elections will be free, fair and credible," he said.

Namwamba urged IEBC to move fast and set up an inter-party consultative forum to interrogate the exercise.

Makali said stakeholders should work with IEBC to give confidence to the country.

Prof Ojiambo said they were ready to welcome all aspirants who were willing to join the party and secure nomination for various elective posts.