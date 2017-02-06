South Africa: Teen Raped While Mom Attends Church, Stepfather Arrested

The case of a Limpopo man, 41, accused of raping his stepdaughter, 13, has been postponed to March by the Malamulele Magistrate's Court.

The accused, who cannot be named, appeared in court on Thursday for a bail application, but his attorney was not present.

The man is accused of raping his stepdaughter on January 14. The girl's mother said she left her daughter and two siblings at home when she went to church.

"I'm so hurt because I trusted him as a father and didn't think that he can take advantage of my daughter. I no longer want to be with him because he has shown some barbaric behaviour," said the tearful mother.

She said it was not the first time her child had been raped by the man.

According to the woman, the man had threatened to harm the girl if she told anyone. She eventually found out after she discovered stains on the child's clothing.

After questioning her daughter about the stains, the girl finally told her what had been happening to her.

Mother, daughter relocated

A case was opened and the accused was arrested. Magistrate Florence Ntilani postponed the trial because the man's attorney was not present in court.

"The court gives you a chance to inquire of your legal representative why he was not present at court, or you might apply for a legal aid representative for free," she said.

The accused said he was not sure why his attorney was not in court, as he had been paid.

The mother and her daughter have since been relocated because of fears of victimisation.

Malamulele police spokesperson Warrant officer Alison Mapindhani confirmed the matter and said an investigation was still underway.

News24