6 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teen Raped While Mom Attends Church, Stepfather Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

The case of a Limpopo man, 41, accused of raping his stepdaughter, 13, has been postponed to March by the Malamulele Magistrate's Court.

The accused, who cannot be named, appeared in court on Thursday for a bail application, but his attorney was not present.

The man is accused of raping his stepdaughter on January 14. The girl's mother said she left her daughter and two siblings at home when she went to church.

"I'm so hurt because I trusted him as a father and didn't think that he can take advantage of my daughter. I no longer want to be with him because he has shown some barbaric behaviour," said the tearful mother.

She said it was not the first time her child had been raped by the man.

According to the woman, the man had threatened to harm the girl if she told anyone. She eventually found out after she discovered stains on the child's clothing.

After questioning her daughter about the stains, the girl finally told her what had been happening to her.

Mother, daughter relocated

A case was opened and the accused was arrested. Magistrate Florence Ntilani postponed the trial because the man's attorney was not present in court.

"The court gives you a chance to inquire of your legal representative why he was not present at court, or you might apply for a legal aid representative for free," she said.

The accused said he was not sure why his attorney was not in court, as he had been paid.

The mother and her daughter have since been relocated because of fears of victimisation.

Malamulele police spokesperson Warrant officer Alison Mapindhani confirmed the matter and said an investigation was still underway.

News24

South Africa

New Mandela Royal On The Way

Statement from Nkosi Zwelivelile and Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.