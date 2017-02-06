South Africa: Former Speakers Frene Ginwala and Max Sisulu Must Be Shocked and Disappointed

press release

Never before in the history of SA parliament, from State of the Nation address to the State of Security Clampdown and since the dawn of democracy in 1994 was the respected parliament turned in to a house of shame. But now, it has been turned in to Zuma's house of shame and circus.

Congress of the People is certain that the former speakers Frene Ginwala and Max Sisulu are shocked and disappointed to see what was once the highlight and showcase of the new parliamentary year turns into shame when Mr Jacob Zuma addresses a Joint Sitting of Parliament on State of the Nation. The security measures announced by the Secretary of Parliament on behalf of Speaker Baleka Mbete is nothing else but draconian, despicable, disgraceful and immoral.

Congress of the People believes that this is disrespectful and undermining the dignity and integrity of guests, staff, media and everyone who will be entering the precinct of Parliament. People will be subjected to intelligence security screening on the day. The involvement of State Security Agency is highly questionable and unacceptable. We have previous bad memories of their dirty unlawful blockage of communications took place during State of the Nation address.

We want to strongly condemn the plan to box Media in a holding area because they won't have the freedom to move freely around the precinct to do their work without any hindrance. It is totally unacceptable that Media will be escorted by parliamentary security when they want to move around. This is further evidence that the individual occupying the Office of the President does not enjoy the support of the majority of the people of this country but enjoys being always surrounded by Army and Security Forces. That was not the case with his predecessors Presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.

COPE calls upon all opposition parties, media and parliamentary staff to defy this draconian conditions set by disgraced speaker of parliament Baleka Mbete and the secretary of parliament. It is time to demonstrate to Zuma and the ruling party that the Constitution of this country is above them all (ANC).

Dennis Bloem

COPE Spokesperson

0824515718