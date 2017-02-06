Nigeria: #IStandWithNigeria Protest Records Low Turnout in Lagos, Abuja

The protest initiated and cancelled by hip hop artist, Tubaba, has attracted a lean turnout both at the National Stadium in Lagos and Unity Fountain, Abuja.

In spite of the cancellation of the protest on Sunday by the initiator, Tufacce, now Tubaba, a few people were ahead to show up at the appointed venue in Lagos as reported by the social media.

The popular musician cancelled the protest on Sunday citing "security concerns and public safety consideration".

However, some groups vowed to go ahead with the protest in spite of the cancellation by its initiator.

Some citizens took to their twitter handles, reporting situation at the venues of the protest with #StandWithNigeria playing prominent role in Abuja.

According to the tweet of Ms Maureen Kabrik ‏@Mkabrik, "We are at Unity Fountain right now getting ready for our protest #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria.

The tweet displayed a long banner held by two men with the inscription "#StandwithNigeria" #OneVoiceNigeria"

BennyCapricorn ‏@BennyCapricorn also said "Strong Woman @AishaYesufu God bless you always!!! Live @ the Unity Fountain. #iStandWithNigeria."

Reports from National Stadium Lagos indicate that a few people turned out in spite of the cancellation of the protest.

kajogbola kabir ‏@kosimagi tweeted, saying they were at the National Stadium in Lagos.

"At the National Stadium Surulere for the #Protest. #IStandWithNigeria #OneVoiceNigeria. Enough of talk on social media"

He posted a a picture showing scanty protester with a banner "Our governance is too expensive. We reduce the cost of maintaining our public officials"

A popular entertainer Charly Oputa, tweeted, Charlyboy(Official) ‏@Areafada1 "Guys I dey forward to National Stadium in Lagos... make we block der. #OurMumuDonDo #IStandWithNigeria"

'Gbénga Sèsan ‏@gbengasesan said he was listening to people articulating issues here and I'm glad that conversation is NOT about parties. #IStandWithNigeria

He posted four photographs of groups of protesters .

Baaj Adebule ‏@BaajAdebule "There are no agberos disturbing and Police is here to protect not stop the protest. Let's make the change happen for us. #IStandWithNigeria'

He posted photograph of two men clutching banners with one reading "Every Child must have access to quality education" and the other one criticising high cost of governance.

The Nigerian Wailers ‏@NGRWailers, said "This is National Stadium Lagos, we are setting out soon. Nigerians are still trouping in. #RescueNigeria, #IStandWithNigeria."

Black Jesus ‏@AkinnubiOmotola reports "Inside Stadium right now... #NigeriaProtest #IstandWithNigeria."

He displayed a banner with inscription: "This is not the Nigeria I want for my kids"