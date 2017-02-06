Kenya: Clinical Officers to Go on Strike Friday

Clinical officers have said they will down their tools starting Friday to demand better pay and promotions.

They said they are being treated as clerical officers though they are diligent workers running the public health sector.

"We are the major stakeholders in the health system. We are custodians of primary healthcare in this country. Our wages must reflect the same," said Kenya Clinical Officers Association national secretary Erick Ondieki.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday in Kisumu, representative of clinicians from 13 western region counties said all members will down their tools if nothing solid will have been sealed.

The counties are Kisumu, Vihiga, Busia, Siaya, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Kakamega, Bomet, Migori and Trans Nzoia.

'MOCK NEGOTIATIONS'

"It is becoming clear that our national leaders are being engaged in mock negotiations, as no deal has been solidified to this far. We are demanding what is rightfully ours.

"Most of the public hospitals in the country are being managed by clinical officers and you know what it means if we join our colleagues on the street.

"We have bailed out the government and the public from extreme suffering and they want to treat us as drivers," said Vincent Owaa, a representative for Kisumu County clinical officers.

He accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of being reluctant to sign the agreement that would raise their allowances.

"Why is the commission saying that they need more time to revise our allowances, what of the MPs and MCAs, why were they added in one sitting?" he asked.

PAY FOR INTERNS

He said the SRC has grouped them with clerks and supplementary staffs in job group C1

"The only expression of goodwill that we can trust is by addressing our grievances and presenting a signed commitment for immediate remittance of the benefit agreed upon by all the parties," he said.

He said the national and county governments should address their grievances, which range from discrimination in internship allowances, remuneration, employment, promotions and harmonisation of salaries.

"Our interns should be paid while they are offering their services to the hospitals and we also want our diploma holders to be treated well because our diploma is not just an ordinary diploma," said Mr Owaa

He said since the beginning of the doctors' strike, clinical officers have been forced to do extra work.

"Since the strike began, reproductive clinicians have been performing successful surgeries such as cataract, caesarean, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, among others. Is that not an important person in the sector?" asked Mr Owaa.