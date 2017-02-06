Somalia: First Public Somali Presidential Debate Fails Expectations

The much anticipated live public debate by presidential candidates failed its expectations when only three candidates appeared for the event. Eleven candidates were to appear in the first batch on Monday morning for the event which was beamed live by the national tv SNTV.

Ahmed Mohamed AbdiZakariyaMohamed HajiAbdi and Bashir Rage Shiraar were the candidates who were present for the debate while nine others were a no show in the morning session.

The three faced a panel from the media and civil society . Each candidate was asked five questions. Questions were around security, reconciliation and corruption.

The much hyped debate turned out to be a low key event. Second session is expected to commence at 2pm.

Last week the event was postponed after Mogadishu experienced disruption on internet services making a live stream impossible.