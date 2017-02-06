6 February 2017

Somalia: Rivers Turn to Dust As Drought Hits Nation

Water scarcity is reported in Middle Shabelle region as Shabelle river, the main resources of the region has turned to dust, as the nation is hit by a biting drought.

Mohamed Sugal Osman, the deputy governor of the Middle Shabelle province said residents in Mahaday and Bal'ad towns are facing water shortage and acute food insecurity.

He added the region is facing a "very real risk" of famine, with thousands of people, barley half its population is effected by the current biting drought in large parts of the country.

In recent months, regions in Southern Somalia faced a severe water crisis.

Local officials said 80% of the river's water sources are reported to be dry and as a result communities began to migrate towards a more permanent source of water in other areas.

