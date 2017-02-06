Somalia: Troops Stop an Attempted Rape Against Young Woman

The Somali security forces in Garasbaley area, near Mogadishu have stopped an attempted gang rape against a young woman on Sunday evening, an official said. A police officer said they prevented the girl whose name was identified as Ismahan from a rape by group of men who gave her a fake lift from Ex-control road in their car to a jungle.

"They tried to rape the girl at gunpoint, but the area security officers responded to her screaming for help, we succeed to stop the attempted gang rape," said the police boss. The area residents have welcomed the move, and asked the security forces to make sure their protection from crimes, including rape and robbery by unknown gunmen.