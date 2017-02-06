6 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Troops Stop an Attempted Rape Against Young Woman

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somali security forces in Garasbaley area, near Mogadishu have stopped an attempted gang rape against a young woman on Sunday evening, an official said. A police officer said they prevented the girl whose name was identified as Ismahan from a rape by group of men who gave her a fake lift from Ex-control road in their car to a jungle.

"They tried to rape the girl at gunpoint, but the area security officers responded to her screaming for help, we succeed to stop the attempted gang rape," said the police boss. The area residents have welcomed the move, and asked the security forces to make sure their protection from crimes, including rape and robbery by unknown gunmen.

Somalia

President Focuses on Security, Stability Ahead of Elections

Incumbent Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to focus on establishing security and political stability if… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.