Photo: J9 Foundation

Joost van der Westhuizen, South African rugby legend

analysis

Known for his tenacity and fight on the field, Joost van der Westhuizen continued that battle off it in his retirement. A team man to the end, the legendary scrumhalf fought for those battling against motor neuron disease until his own final whistle blew. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Former Springboks and Blue Bulls Rugby player, Joost van der Westhuizen, has died aged 45 after a long fight with motor neuron disease.

He played 89 times for the Springboks, scoring 38 tries. A member of the 1995 World Cup winning team, he was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2007 and into the IRB Hall of Fame in 2014 when the two merged.

Van der Westhuizen made his international debut in 1993, a year after South Africa's return to the sport following the apartheid ban. At the World Cup two years later, he set the competition alight, combining brilliantly with winger Chester Williams to lead attacks from the blindside of the scrum. Van der Westhuizen let the world know that he had arrived.

But it was his try-saving tackle of Jonah Lomu during the 15-12 win over New Zealand in the final that would be the most memorable moment...