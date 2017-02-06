ZANU PF MP for Mutasa South, Irene Zindi, has scorned government for taking pride in Chinese investments saying the Asians' dominance in small businesses was not good for Zimbabwe.

Zindi said despite government professing to have reserved certain businesses for locals after the promulgation of the Indigenisation Act, foreign nationals continue to dominate these reserved sectors.

"I need to be educated because I thought that when we are talking of FDIs, it means that we have to develop our economy and create jobs so that many people will benefit," Zindi said on Thursday in parliament to Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

"But, when looking at what is happening, we are asking foreign business people to come to Zimbabwe to bake bread, for example the Chinese. This morning I went to some studio to be photographed and this shop is owned by the Chinese - a lady and a man.

"How can we get somebody to come and bake bread in Zimbabwe? They are a family who bring in their own equipment. So, we wonder how we would be creating employment and the economy for the country. Is that Foreign Direct Investment - definitely that boggles the mind."

The reserved sectors include agriculture, primary production of food and cash crops, transportation (passenger buses, taxes and car hire services). Also retail and wholesale trade barber shops, hairdressing and beauty salons.

Employment agencies, estate agencies and real estates, bakeries, advertising agencies, provision of local and craft, marketing and distribution, tobacco grading and packaging; cigarette manufacturing, valet services, milk processing, grain milling, fuel retailing and artisanal mining of all minerals (except diamond) were also ring-fenced only for waiver with cabinet approval.

Zindi said, "If you go to suburbs like Avondale and Mt Pleasant, the restaurants in those areas are run by the Chinese who have things like the Shangri-La. This is what we call employment creation? Is it going to lead to the growth of the economy?

"I ask myself, do we not have any reserved sector for the people of Zimbabwe than letting them being taken over by foreigners such as the Chinese? Where do we expect the Zimbabweans to go?"

She pleaded with Chinamasa to enforce the policy--further alleging that the Chinese have been using the small businesses to externalize the US dollar.