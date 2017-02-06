CHEGUTU Mayor Leo Gwanzura has accused Zanu PFMP for Chegutu West, Dexter Nduna, of seizing goods meant for orphans, widows and vulnerable local residents.

The goods were sourced under the Chegutu Mayor's Christmas Cheer Fund.

Nduna took the goods Friday from a fast food outlet Chicken Inn where they were stored for safe keeping.

According to Gwanzura, the ruling party legislator went to the local fast food outlet and demanded that he be given the Christmas Cheer Fund goods.

Gwanzura said the Mayor's Cheer Fund chairperson, one Gama, is a manager at Chicken Inn and since they had no place to safe keep some of the goods, he offered his store room.

"And when I sent the driver to pick the goods Friday he was told that the 300 by 2 litres of Mazoe were forcibly taken by Nduna and his group. They forced Gama to surrender the goods accusing him of supporting an opposition led Council but he refused," said Gwanzura.

He added, "They became violent and the manager was told by his senior from Harare Head Office to surrender the goods since the situation was turning violent and they feared life would be lost while property was at risk of being damaged."

According to Gwanzura, Nduna brought his men to order and then signed for the goods before taking them away.

"I later went to the police to report the case and so far nothing has happened to the Zanu PF MP because of his political muscle, but we will follow up on Monday," said Gwanzura.

"What is shocking is that the MP took goods that are meant for orphans and widows and I wonder what kind of a leader he is who wants to see these vulnerable people suffering," he added.

Contacted for comment Nduna laughed and referred NewZimbabwe.com to the police.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Mabweazara said he was attending a funeral in Kariba.

Chegutu Chicken Inn manager refused to say much but said he will release the CCTV footage showing the drama on the day of the seizure of the goods.