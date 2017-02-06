6 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Seek Victory Against Al Salam Wau

By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports will be seeking for comfortable win in the preliminary qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup first leg match against Al Salam Wau of South Sudan, according to head coach Djuma Masudi.

The Rwanda Peace Cup winner will leave Kigali on Thursday ahead of Saturday's clash, which will be played in the South Sudan capital, Juba-the return leg is scheduled for a week later in Kigali.

"We will be going to Juba to try to get a good result. On Monday we will begin intensive training until we leave the country on Thursday," Masudi told Time Sport on Saturday.

The former Rayon Sports captain added that, "We need to get a positive result to put ourselves in a better position in return leg at home."

"So far, our season has gone well in the local league and hopefully we will be able to produce the same form in Confederation Cup because we want to reach as far as we possibly can," Masudi explained.

If Masudi side progress from this round, they will face Onze Creatures of Mali in the first qualification round.

Saturday

CAF Confed Cup

Prelimiary round

First Leg

Al Salam Wau vs Rayon Sports

