6 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: SRF - 'Darfur Free of Rebels, Except Jebel Marra Top'

Khartoum — According to the spokesman of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (SRF), commanded by Sudan's security apparatus, Darfur has become almost free from insurgents.

RSF spokesman Maj. Adam Saleh Abakar told Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that "thanks to the efforts of the Rapid Support Forces, Darfur has become free of armed movements, suspects, and outlaws, except for a small group stationed at the top of Jebel Marra".

The 'small group' is part of the Sudan Liberation Movement headed by Abdelwahid El Nur (SLM-AW).

"Now the areas of Golo, Fanga, and Deribat have been secured, we will be able to reach the top of the Marra mountain soon," he said. "All roads leading to the top of Jebel Marra are open. Access has become easy."

Jebel Marra has been the stronghold of the SLM-AW since the start of the armed conflict in Darfur in early 2013. The area witnessed a very heavy offensive against the movement's combatants in early 2016 after several military campaigns in earlier years failed to defeat the insurgents.

An estimated 50,000 to 85,000 people living in Jebel Marra have reportedly been displaced as a result of the hostilities. Humanitarian organisations have been denied access to the affected people until January this month, when the authorities allowed the International Medical Corps (IMC) to provide health and nutrition activities to the people still living in the area.

