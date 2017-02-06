6 February 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Woman Shot Dead in Front of North Darfur Prison

Kabkabiya — On Saturday afternoon, a woman was killed in front of the Kabkabiya Women's Prison in North Darfur. Another woman was seriously wounded.

A relative of one of the women told Radio Dabanga that a group of 20 women prisoners that would be transferred from the Kabkabiya Women's Prison to a prison in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Saturday.

"The families of the prisoners gathered in front of the prison peacefully protesting the transfer, when government troops suddenly began shooting at them. Igbal Adam Fadul was killed instantly. Munira Abakar Somit sustained serious bullet wounds and was taken to a hospital in Kabkabiya," he said.

The women were transferred to El Fasher by air later that day.

They were convicted for illegally brewing alcohol, with penalties ranging from six months to a year.

