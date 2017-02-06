Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Israeli Team of Experts

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma Wednesday February 1, 2017, received a team of experts from the State of Israel at State House in Freetown.

According to the Minister of Water Resources, Momodu Maligie, the team was in the country to look into the challenges facing the water sector and find ways and means to address those challenges. The minister disclosed that the team of experts in water management and administration had already visited a number of facilities since their arrival in the country.

Welcoming the delegation, President Koroma expressed appreciation for the quick response by the Israeli government to send a team of experts, saying this was the second team to visit Sierra Leone following his recent visit to Israel, and expressed hope that such momentum would be sustained.

The president pointed out that water is a big challenge to the entire world and that Sierra Leone was no exception. He however expressed admiration for the manner in which Israel has been able to handle their water management and administration to the point of assisting other countries.

President Koroma also expressed hope for immediate intervention following the tour of the country's water facilities by the team. He reminded them to not just limit their attention to Freetown in addressing the challenges facing the sector, but also pay keen attention to rural areas. He noted that the country's environment and climatic conditions are a major boost to addressing the challenges facing the water sector.

The president also encouraged the Israeli delegation to consider the promotion of the agricultural sector with particular emphasis on crop cultivation in every part of Sierra Leone, adding that the country needs to move from subsistence to commercialized agriculture in order to increase productivity. "We are looking forward to receiving your proposals so that we can take it from there," he told the animated team of experts.

Victor Kenane, head of the delegation, heartily thanked the president for his keenness to transforming the country and expressed delight for being in Sierra Leone with his team. After visiting the water facilities, Mr Kenane on behalf of his team, assured of embarking on quick actions, saying that Israel is a very pragmatic country.