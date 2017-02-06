6 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Could Halifa Sallah Serve As Secretary General of the Civil Service As Some People Are Propagating?

Tagged:

Related Topics

COULD HALIFA SALLAH SERVE AS SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE CIVIL SERVICE AS SOME PEOPLE ARE PROPAGATING?

The Constitution must be respected by the President of the Republic. A person like Halifa Sallah should be the last one to tell the President to violate the Constitution of the land. Anybody who encourages the President to violate the Constitution in order to be appointed to a post must be guilty of putting personal interest above national interest.

In terms of appointment of the Secretary General of the civil service Section 168 of the Constitution stands as follows:

(1) The President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission, shall appoint a person holding an office in the public service on permanent terms to be the Head of the Civil Service. The Head of the Civil Service shall be the competent authority for the Civil Service.

(2) The Head of the Civil Service shall not hold any other office of profit or emolument in the service of The Gambia.

Gambia

President Barrow Must Deliver On Inclusion and Prioritise Free Expression - Article 19

ARTICLE 19 welcomes the peaceful transfer of power to Gambia's new, democratically elected President Adama Barrow. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.