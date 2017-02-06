Gambia: Could Halifa Sallah Serve As Secretary General of the Civil Service As Some People Are Propagating?

COULD HALIFA SALLAH SERVE AS SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE CIVIL SERVICE AS SOME PEOPLE ARE PROPAGATING?

The Constitution must be respected by the President of the Republic. A person like Halifa Sallah should be the last one to tell the President to violate the Constitution of the land. Anybody who encourages the President to violate the Constitution in order to be appointed to a post must be guilty of putting personal interest above national interest.

In terms of appointment of the Secretary General of the civil service Section 168 of the Constitution stands as follows:

(1) The President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission, shall appoint a person holding an office in the public service on permanent terms to be the Head of the Civil Service. The Head of the Civil Service shall be the competent authority for the Civil Service.

(2) The Head of the Civil Service shall not hold any other office of profit or emolument in the service of The Gambia.