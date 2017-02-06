Gambia: Over 30 Injuried in a Car Accident

Information reaching this medium has it that 32 people in Kitty Village in the Kombo Central District of West coast Region of the Gambia sustained injuries at about 21:45 hrs on Saturday January 4 when a taxi lost control and ran into them, a survivor said.

Out of the 30 victims, 4 were discharged from Brikama Health Centre since their injuries are minor, 4 are under observation at Brikama Health Centre, 2 are referred to Serrekunda General Hospital, the remaining 20 are in critical condition and are admitted at the EFSTH for medical treatment.

The Alkalo (Village head) Bolong Bojang, confirmed the incident but was quick to add that he could not explain how the incident happened because he was not there.

He led this reporter to other victims who were discharged.

Talking to Foroyaa, Fatoumata Sarjo the coalition secretary at the village, said they were celebrating the victory of President Adama Barrow and had their cooking and dancing at the alkalo's home and between 9 and 10pm, they were accompanying their lady president Fatou Bojang to her home.

Unfortunately she said, on their way back to the Alkalo's place, the car ran into them and injured 32 people.

Fatou said she has sustained minor injuries compared to others whose legs are broken (both legs in some cases). She has a fracture on her shoulder, a bruise on her face, hip and hands.

Fatou concluded that over 25 are still admitted in Banjul and Kanifing hospitals.

The police PRO confirmed the accident and said the 30 year old taxi driver from Brikama Nyambai is under police custody to help in the investigation.

He added that the office of the Inspector General of police is hereby warning drivers to be alert and be cautious when using the public high way. The office further reminds people to be alert to the traffic rules and regulations.