Gambia will get another chance at making it to the CHAN tournament proper after suffering a brutal exit the last time two years ago.

The continental championship -second tier to the Africa Cup of Nations where only home-based players are eligible to play - will be hosted by Kenya in 2018.

Gambia endured a mauling to neighbouring country Senegal making it the first time the Teranga Lions are getting an edge over the Scorpions in a senior competition since 2003.