6 February 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Some Detainees Still Not Released By the NIA

Photo: Yusef Taylor
Opposition protest (file photo).
By Nelson Manneh

Some detainees who were arrested and detained without trial under former president Jammeh's regime are yet to be released. Family members who keep knocking the doors of Foroyaa are lamenting the situation and conditions of their relatives, friends and loved ones. The only issue that remains is that they want to know the whereabouts of their loved ones.

TUMANI JALLOW, who was arrested in October, 2016 whilst at work at state house by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) under ex-president Jammeh's regime is yet to be released or taken to court.

According to Abdoulie Jallow, after Tumani Jallow was arrested he was taken to his residence to conduct a search. "They searched the whole room but they could not find what they were looking for, then they took him away to the NIA headquarters where he was detained," Abdoulie said. The family member told this reporter that when they went to the police they were told that they will search for him while the NIA told them that they they don't do not have him in their custody as they have released all detainees. The family members of Jallow are calling on the authorities to facilitate the release of their loved one.

EBRIMA SANNEH, a resident of Farato is yet to be released or taken to court, Kebba Njie, a family member told this reporter. Sanneh was said to have been arrested at his home and taken to Farato police station where he was detained and finally taken to mile two prison. A close relative said they visited the NIA Headquarters and other detention centres in the country but they could not locate their loved one. They are also calling on the authorities to facilitate the release of Ebrima.

