Luanda — Angola will be a "case study" at the Investing in African Mining Indaba International Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 6-9 February, an event that annually brings together investors, government representatives , financiers and companies worldwide linked to the mining sector, with the aim of attracting investments.

By taking part once again in the event, Angola is taking to the forum the latest discoveries of the National Geology Plan (PLANAGEO), the institutional environment and the regulatory framework that put the country as a mining investment destination.

The instrument to achieve this challenge is the "Angola Busness Forum" conference, a private event that aims to attract the attention of investors, entrepreneurs and government decision-makers on mining investment opportunities in Angola and share basic information on the current stage of Planageo.

The Minister of Geology and Mining, Francisco Queiroz, said he is going to Indaba with some information regarding the latest discoveries made under Planageo to attract the attention of investors.

The Indaba 2017 will include more interactive presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to withstand the challenges faced by countries.