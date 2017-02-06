Sierra Leone: 'Over 300m Kilowatts Hours' Electricity Produced in 2016'

Minister of Energy, Ambassador Henry Macauley, has disclosed that in 2016, his Ministry and its utility companies-Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA), produced a total of over 300 million kilowatts hours of electricity.

He made the above disclosure to Concord Times in a telephone interview last Thursday, noting that electricity generation was not propaganda but engineering.

"Last year we produced over 300 million kilowatts hours. Everyone can take a look when the report would soon be published. It is very clear that we have made vast improvement in the sector," he said.

He said if previous governments had invested so much in energy like the current government; electricity would have been improved significantly.

"It takes stages to improve on electricity in every country. We have the incremental improvement stage and that is where we are now as a country. We also have the stable electricity stage and at that stage, we have to add more generation than what we need so that when one machine breaks down, another will take over and the customers will not notice power shortage," he said. He noted that the final stage is the uninterrupted stage where "all of us should practice correct and responsible electricity protocol.

He said some people were in the habit of leaving their security light on for the rest of the day even though they knew that "we have electricity challenges in the dry season.

He noted that it would be very much difficult to achieve uninterrupted electricity stage in Sierra Leone, because some people have not been practising correct and responsible electricity protocol, which, he said permits everyone to switch off his/her security bulb and other home appliances whenever they go out.

"All of the countries that get their power supply from hydro dams are suffering the same fate like Sierra Leone during the dry season. Look at Ghana from 2,000 megawatts it has come to 300 megawatts. It's the same in Kenya and Uganda," he said.

He however stated that some of those countries have seasonal service charge, adding that they over charge the customers during the dry season when they use thermal plant to generate electricity "but Sierra Leone is not doing that, as the charges remain the same for both the dry and rainy season.

Asked if he had been able to achieve the 1,000 megawatts electricity supply that President Koroma mandated him to acquire upon his appointment in 2014, Ambassador Macauley said it has not yet been achieved but "we have made a huge progress.

"To achieve that amount of megawatts in Sierra Leone requires a huge investment. There is no country in the world that the government can solely and wholly invest in the energy sector. For us in Sierra Leone, we have incorporated the independent power producers (IPPs) to help us achieve our goal," he said.