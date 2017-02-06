Sierra Leone: Wafa to Elect New Executive Today

Stakeholders of the Western Area Football Association (WAFA) are set to elect a new executive today at the long awaited and overdue elective congress.

The event, which will be addressed by the outgoing chairman, Abdul Amin Kanasieu, will also see over 60 delegates elect a new chairman and executive that would run the Association's administration for the next four years.

According to the outgoing Secretary General, Kasho J Holland-Cole, the former Vice Chairman, Foday Turay and the Secretary General of FC Kallon, Blamoh Robert, will both vie for the Chairmanship after they were successfully nominated and qualified to contest in accordance with Article 9:4 of the WAFA Constitution.

Evangelist Pastor Philip Buck and Christian Massaquoi will battle for Vice Chairman Position, while the two available Ex-Officio positions will be contested by Abirr Bangura, Junisa Tony Kallon, Abu Mallay Conteh and Ahmed Samba Turay.