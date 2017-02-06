Sierra Leone: Wikki Tourists to Use League Clash As Test for Rslaf Battle

Nigeria's Wikki Tourists wants to use their top-flight clash against Lobi Stars as dress rehearsal for their African Confederations Cup clash against the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF FC) in Freetown.

The Bauchi outfit will be the guest of the Pride of Benue in Sunday's top-flight match day 6 clashes at the Aper Aku Stadium before they travel to Freetown for the first leg tie.

And according to their right-back, Mustapha Ibrahim, they were determined to put up a convincing fight to ensure they secure their first away point(s) of the ongoing Nigeria league.

"The Lobi Stars' clash is almost a test run and a dress rehearsal of our readiness for the continental assignment at the Sierra Leonean side, RSLAF FC.The clash will be our last league match before the continental first fixture clash at RSLAF FC," he said.

"So beyond the three league points at stake in the Lobi Stars' clash there is the need for convincing performance to send a strong signal of our intention to the Sierra Leonean side.Lobi Stars versus Wikki Tourists clash has always been tough for both sides either in Makurdi or Bauchi. However, we have been somehow domineering as we have secured draws in the past meetings in Makurdi."