3 February 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Wikki Tourists to Use League Clash As Test for Rslaf Battle

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Nigeria's Wikki Tourists wants to use their top-flight clash against Lobi Stars as dress rehearsal for their African Confederations Cup clash against the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF FC) in Freetown.

The Bauchi outfit will be the guest of the Pride of Benue in Sunday's top-flight match day 6 clashes at the Aper Aku Stadium before they travel to Freetown for the first leg tie.

And according to their right-back, Mustapha Ibrahim, they were determined to put up a convincing fight to ensure they secure their first away point(s) of the ongoing Nigeria league.

"The Lobi Stars' clash is almost a test run and a dress rehearsal of our readiness for the continental assignment at the Sierra Leonean side, RSLAF FC.The clash will be our last league match before the continental first fixture clash at RSLAF FC," he said.

"So beyond the three league points at stake in the Lobi Stars' clash there is the need for convincing performance to send a strong signal of our intention to the Sierra Leonean side.Lobi Stars versus Wikki Tourists clash has always been tough for both sides either in Makurdi or Bauchi. However, we have been somehow domineering as we have secured draws in the past meetings in Makurdi."

Sierra Leone

President Koroma Urges Paramount Chiefs to Stay Focused

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma over the weekend called on newly crowned paramount chiefs to stay focused and pay less… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.