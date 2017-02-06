Sierra Leone: Koinadugu Calls for Joint Revenue Collection

Revenue collection in Koinadugu district is one of the major problems that continues to affect the development of communities in that part of the country.

Series of meetings have been held by various stakeholders including district councilors to find possible means to resolve the situation but not much have been achieved.

During a two -day stakeholders' dialogue in Kabala, which was organized by Fambul Tok, and Catalyst for Peace, hosted by Campaign for Good Governance in partnership with Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with support from UNDP and New deal, stakeholders agreed to convene series of meetings that will lead to endorsement of joint revenue collection.

According to the Koinadugu District Council chairman, Sheku Samuel Kamara, who chaired the sessions, revenue collection is very difficult in the district and this attributes to underdevelopment.

He says having learnt from the achievement of the Kailahun people who recently signed partnership agreement with Council to embark on joint revenue collection; it is incumbent on them to ensure that stakeholders work very hard through the Inclusive District Peace and Development Committee (IDPDC) to agree on how to jointly collect revenue.

On growing inclusive governance, Chairman Kamara extolled Fambul Tok and its partners for what he referred to as great initiative for inclusivity of community members in governance structures.

He said if the Government of Sierra Leone adopts inclusive governance in the country, everyone will have an opportunity to have his/her say and will contribute positively to the development of Sierra Leone.

Fambuk Tok Executive Director, John Caulker said the establishment of the inclusive committees does not replace any existing structure but complement the effort of others. He said community members should be part and parcel of any consultation to identify issues and proffer possible solutions to them

As part of recognizing work of the inclusive committee, it was officially inaugurated by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Maya Moiwo Kaikai

Other stakeholders were given certificates to appreciate their efforts over the past year.