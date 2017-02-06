6 February 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: New Wafa Executive Vows to Give Football New Looks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

The newly elected executive committee of Western Area Football Association (WAFA) has vowed to work relentlessly together with the entire membership to give a facelift and improve football within the region and the country by extension.

Friday's February 3rd, 2017 election at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown brought an end to the long awaited tussle and much talked about WAFA congress, which was postponed over six times.

And the newly elected executive has vowed to harmonise the regional family and work in the interest of the game. According to the newly elected vice-chairman, Evangelist Philip Buck, elections were over and that all must come together and work with the new body to help change the face of football in the country.

"The decision by the delegate speaks volume. We must now work as a family and change the perception people has about our beautiful game," Evangelist Buck who pulled over 56 votes of the 78 available vote to defeat Christian Massaquoi said.

Chairman Foday Turay, who replaced Abdul Amin Kanasieu, believes his executive can create a huge difference in the administration of the game, if everybody in the football family team up as one and called for unity.

The experienced football administrator competed with Samuel Blamoh Roberts and pulled 52 votes, while the latter registered 26 votes.

Augustine Kambo was approved as the association's treasurer, as he went unopposed- the same for the four other Ex-officio members; Abirr Bangura, Junisa Tony Kallon, Abu Mallay Conteh and Ahmed Samba Turay.

The new executive will run the affairs of the association until 2021.

Sierra Leone

President Koroma Urges Paramount Chiefs to Stay Focused

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma over the weekend called on newly crowned paramount chiefs to stay focused and pay less… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.