Sierra Leone: New Wafa Executive Vows to Give Football New Looks

The newly elected executive committee of Western Area Football Association (WAFA) has vowed to work relentlessly together with the entire membership to give a facelift and improve football within the region and the country by extension.

Friday's February 3rd, 2017 election at the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown brought an end to the long awaited tussle and much talked about WAFA congress, which was postponed over six times.

And the newly elected executive has vowed to harmonise the regional family and work in the interest of the game. According to the newly elected vice-chairman, Evangelist Philip Buck, elections were over and that all must come together and work with the new body to help change the face of football in the country.

"The decision by the delegate speaks volume. We must now work as a family and change the perception people has about our beautiful game," Evangelist Buck who pulled over 56 votes of the 78 available vote to defeat Christian Massaquoi said.

Chairman Foday Turay, who replaced Abdul Amin Kanasieu, believes his executive can create a huge difference in the administration of the game, if everybody in the football family team up as one and called for unity.

The experienced football administrator competed with Samuel Blamoh Roberts and pulled 52 votes, while the latter registered 26 votes.

Augustine Kambo was approved as the association's treasurer, as he went unopposed- the same for the four other Ex-officio members; Abirr Bangura, Junisa Tony Kallon, Abu Mallay Conteh and Ahmed Samba Turay.

The new executive will run the affairs of the association until 2021.