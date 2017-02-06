Sierra Leone: Wilkinson Hill Pays Le130 Million for Community Development

Wilkinson Hill Mining Company (WHMC), a subsidiary of AMR Gold has made a payment of one hundred and thirty million Leones ($20,000) to residents of Sella Limba Chiefdom, Bombali district, to help boost sustainable community development.

The payment was in tandem with the company's commitment to support the local communities through its corporate social responsibility programs. The company had signed a Community Development Agreement with landowning families and chiefdom stakeholders to allocate $10,000 for various development projects and $10,000 for educational support projects.

"On behalf of the investors, we are very pleased to make this payment to this community. It is hoped that the money will be used to transform the community and alleviate some of the social challenges," AMR Gold Country Manager, Luke Rogers said.

He revealed that plans were currently underway to develop several small scale mining licenses to create more employment opportunities for the people.

Chief of Kadingbilin village, Kabba Bangura said: "The government through the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources were correct to encourage AMR Gold Directors to come and invest in Sierra Leone. This is the result of genuine investment in our country."

To further allow equitable management and total ownership of the funds by the communities, AMR Gold encouraged the landowners to open a bank account at the local Community Bank in Kamakwie and the initiative was described by the Chiefdom stakeholders as "bringing development directly to their door steps."

WHMC was granted a Small Scale Mining License over a year ago by the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray, to develop a small scale mine designed to produce tantalum minerals for an initial period of three (3) years pursuant to Sections 95-96 of the Mines and Minerals Act of 2009.

WHMC is financed by investors that fully support the company's health, safety community and environmental policies.