Sierra Leone: Dijah Kay Production to Crown Miss Senior Secondary School 2017

Dijah Kay Production has announced the staging of the first ever Sierra Leone Beauty Pageant for Senior Secondary Schools, targeting schools in the western area rural and urban.

Headed by Sierra Leone's popular movie star, Kadijah Koroma, the organisation's main focus is to identify and support young Sierra Leonean talents in the arts and entertainment industry for international exposure.

During a presser in the conference room of the Ministry of tourism and Cultural Affairs, madam Koroma stated that thirty Senior Secondary Schools from Waterloo to Goderich would partake in the upcoming show

She said the aim of the show was to promote young talents aspiring to go into pageantry, adding that young pupils, (16 years and above) would be allowed to contests.

"We will identify talents, train and mentor them before the competition. The winners from each school will compete in the inter-secondary beauty pageant for the crowning of Miss Western Area Senior Secondary School for 2017. The first phase of the project will run until March," she said.

She added that the event would be themed: "Consolidation, solidarity and a call for positive change rebranding of Sierra Leone and awareness amongst teenagers."

According to her, with the right training and mentorship in beauty pageant for Senior Secondary schools, it would immensely help to divert the minds of young people from negative things and position them to focus on better options.

"We are hoping to have nine finalists to compete for the Miss Western Area, where the winner will receive Le5million and a year scholarship with tuition fees depending if she passes her exams. The first Runner-up will scoop Le2.5million and a laptop, whilst the Second Runner-up will receive Le1million and a laptop," she revealed.

Also, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Joseph S. Thornton, thanked the organisers of the planned event and expressed hope that it would be replicated in other districts across the country.

"This event will help young beauty queens to represent Sierra Leone in international competitions. Let me assure you our ministry's determination to support and develop beautiful ladies, who the country will be proud of," he said.