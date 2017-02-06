Sierra Leone: Tejan Bah Signs for Värmdö If

Sierra Leone and former Nyköpings BIS youngster, Tejan Bah, has signed for Swedish Division 2, Norra Svealand side.

The 20-year-old successfully wrapped up a one-year deal with the Swedish fourth tier league side to link-up with former boss Anders Ungh. The pair worked together at Konyaspor before the Sierra Leonean midfielder joined Hammarby in 2014.

Last season, the midfielder made 10 appearances for Boo FF, scoring six goals before he sustained an ankle injury during the second half of the season.

He has had spells with Konyaspor, Hammarby, Nyköpings and last season with Boo FF in Sweden.