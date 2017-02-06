Sierra Leone: FIB Proprietor Pays Courtesy Call On President Koroma

Proprietor of First International Bank (FIB), Dr Orlu Uzor Kalu and delegation, Thursday February 2, 2017, paid a courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

According to Mr Bockarie Kakay, a member of the Board of FIB who led the delegation, Dr Kalu is the founder and chairman of Slok Holding; a conglomerate comprising banking, shipping, media, oil and gas with its headquarters in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He said Dr Kalu was in the country to set up a television station as a new business venture.

Making a brief statement, Dr Kalu commended President Koroma for his swift response in managing the Ebola crisis and for playing an active role in resolving the political impasse that rocked the former Islamic Republic of The Gambia following the elections of December 1, 2016. "I am impressed over strides being made by your administration in moving this country forward after the Ebola outbreak," he said, and emphasized that "the arrow is really pointing up."

Talking on the new business plan for Sierra Leone, Dr Kalu assured of establishing a television station that will be transmitting all over the world provided his company is issued with the required license.

He said Slok Holding group is present in many African countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Congo, Liberia amongst others.

Welcoming the delegation, President Koroma thanked Dr Kalu for visiting and lamented on the setbacks of the unprecedented Ebola outbreak that hit the country like a thunderbolt. He explained that before Ebola struck in 2014, the country's economic projection was 13.2 percent and was rated one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But this projection, he said, was drastically reduced by minus 21 percent in 2015 to 2016 due to the fall in the price of iron ore and subsequent exchange rates.

However, the president disclosed that the projection in 2017 is now standing at 5.6 percent and that government is gaining grounds in stabilizing the exchange rate and at the same time positioning the country as a viable investment destination. He commended Nigeria for always standing with Sierra Leone during her difficult moments.