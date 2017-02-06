6 February 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia Paired With Mali in Chan Qualifiers

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia have been paired with Mali in the preliminaries qualifiers of the CHAN 2018 to be hosted in Kenya.

The draw for the continent's bi-annual football competition was held in Libreville, Gabon, on Friday ahead of the AfCON final held on Sunday 5 February.

According to the CAF regulations, the winner of The Gambia's contest against Mali will square off with the winner between Liberia and Mauritania.

The Gambia play Mali in the weekend of the 14th, 15th and 16th of July in Banjul while the return leg in Bamako will be played a week later on 21st, 22nd or 23rd of July.

The first legs of the final round will be played on the 11th, 12th or 13th of August while the second legs will be played on 18th, 19th or 20th August this year.

