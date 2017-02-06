Gambia: Message On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

Female genital mutilation denies women and girls their dignity, endangers their health, and causes needless pain and suffering, with consequences that endure for a lifetime and can even be fatal.

Sustainable development demands full human rights for all women and girls.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development promises an end to this practice by 2030.

On this Day of Zero Tolerance, let us build on positive momentum and commit to intensifying global action against this heinous human rights violation for the sake of all affected women and girls, their communities, and our common future.