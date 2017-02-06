Sierra Leone: President Koroma Attends 55th Ahmadis Conference

In a show of religious freedom and tolerance, President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma accompanied by his Vice President, Ambassador Dr Victor Bockarie Foh, attended the 55th Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Mission held in Bo on Friday February 3rd, 2017, under the theme: "And we have not sent thee but as a mercy for all creations".

In his inspirational address to the conference, President Koroma stated that "Seeing me addressing an annual Islamic conference as a Christian is a clear indication of religious tolerance in this country." He said, religion is not about life and death as considered by people in other parts of the world. The president noted that religion is a service to humanity and that Islam teaches the advancement of humanity by preaching peace, love and unity which this year's theme of the conference is all about. The theme for this year's Jalsa Salana, he emphasized is timely for Sierra Leone and the entire world. He said it is in line with the teachings of Islam that the Ahmadiyya Mission has contributed to the development of the country in the fields of education, health and community development.

In the field of education, the president commended the Mission for providing in total 265 schools across the country and products of those institutions, he said, have one way or the other contributed to the development of the country. Through the head of mission in Sierra Leone, the Ahmadiyya Mission, the president further revealed, contributed in the fight against the Ebola disease. The peaceful nature of the Mission across the globe and its fundamental attempts to developing human capacity "gives me the courage and aspiration to be always attending this conference as a show of appreciation to the Mission's efforts.

President Koroma urged participants to utilize the knowledge gained from the 'Jalsa Salana' to not only cleanse themselves spiritually, but also use part of that knowledge to build and strengthen their communities and the country as a whole. He expressed admiration over the peaceful and orderly conduct of the conference and called on participants to inculcate that character and transfer it to their children, community and society as a whole, insisting that "with discipline we can transform our country".