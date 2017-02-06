Sierra Leone: President Koroma Commissions Field Hospital and Primary School At Daru Barracks

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Saturday February 4, 2017, commissioned an ultra-modern Military Hospital and the Services Primary School at the Daru Military Barracks in the Eastern regional town of Daru, Jawei Chiefdom, Kailahun district.

According to the Surgeon General of RSLAF, Professor Dr Foday Sahr, the refurbishment and extension of the Daru Military Hospital came as a result of referral cases by Daru Military officers to either 34 Military Hospital in Freetown or even out of the country for medical attention. In order to curb the issue of referrals, Dr Sahr said the Daru Field Hospital is now equipped with modern health facilities. He categorically stated that the facility is not only meant for military personnel at Daru but will also serve the community people.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General John Milton, described the Daru Field Hospital as a significant boost to the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) under the leadership of President Koroma. The CDS assured that the ceremony is just the beginning of the series of commissioning of RSLAF achievements under his stewardship. He said the hospital and school were built by RSLAF engineers.

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation 1, Madina Rahman, said the sixty bed facility at Daru is more equipped than some of the hospitals in Freetown and the facility will also help to decrease fatality in that locality. She assured of her ministry's readiness to supporting the health care system in the country. Madam Rahman said there will be a mobile electronic surveillance system at the Daru Field Hospital.

A Chinese military doctor, Professor Yajun Song, explained the purpose of the mobile electronic surveillance system through a power-point presentation. Prof Song associated the purpose of the mobile electronic surveillance system to that of describing characteristics of infectious diseases, determining the disease burden risk and method of treatment.

Delivering the keynote address, President Koroma highlighted the transformation his government has effected in the RSLAF in terms of making the necessary provision for peacekeeping missions in African countries, the provision of medical training facilities that proved their medical prowess during the Ebola outbreak.

"We will continue to provide the necessary support and I assure you of our commitment to move the institution forward," he said, and pointed out that the journey to transform the RSLAF is well underway. "We are now a country that goes out to effect peace building in other nations. We have received a lot of accolades for the men and women of the army who are sacrificing for peace to take place in other nations and we have made arrangements for peacekeeping missions to resume," he said amid rapturous applause.

The president lauded the efforts of the Chinese Military for their contribution towards not just the level 3 biosafety lab, but also in the fight against Ebola. He said the Disease Control Centre would be constructed by the Chinese who made a commitment to ensure Sierra Leone has a state of the art center that would serve the entire sub-region.

He also commended the RSLAF for rising to the occasion when Ebola struck and stated that when the Ebola center was established at the Police Training School in Hastings, "the army stood up and the center turned out to be the best in the country. We must build on our confidence and ensure we make it happen," the president said.