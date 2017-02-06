Sierra Leone: President Koroma Urges Paramount Chiefs to Stay Focused

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma over the weekend called on newly crowned paramount chiefs to stay focused and pay less attention to detractors.

He made the statement on the occasion of the official recognition and award of symbols of authority to the newly elected Paramount Chiefs in the southern and eastern regions respectively.

Addressing the new chiefs, President Koroma urged them to return to their respective chiefdoms with open minds to promote development and serve in the interest of all. He cautioned them against vindictive tendencies towards their opponents as that will definitely hinder the development aspirations of their chiefdoms.

He said a chiefdom is a small administrative unit with greater importance to nation building as was demonstrated in the fight against the Ebola epidemic. He noted that community ownership of the fight against Ebola in these administrative units yielded a sound victory against the evil virus.

As administrative heads, the president emphasized, "the chiefdoms are yours and you should treat them with utmost care and concern for all and not just for a particular set of people. Anywhere there is high concentration of politics, there will be less development," he stressed, adding that as administrative heads of their chiefdoms they should know who is there for politics and who is there for development.

He admonished them to take the challenge and work towards the development of their chiefdoms, saying that a country can only be as efficient as the commitment of its citizenry.

For the southern region President Koroma awarded staffs to PC Foday Musa Joseph Gedahun of Jaiama Bongor Chiefdom, PC Dr Gbanie Margaret C. Baio of Valunia Chiefdom, PC Ngabay Chernor Amidu Ashun of Dema Chiefdom, PC Duramani Donald Jangba of Yawbeko Chiefdom and PC Joseph Bobor Steven Sologni of Timdale Chiefdom.

For the eastern region, the president awarded staffs to PC Moses Sama Bundaka III of Gaura Chiefdom, Kenema district, PC Francis Amara Kovaya Gbondo III Yawei Chiefdom, Kailahun district and PC Festus Borbor Gaima VII of Dea Chiefdom, Kailahun district.