Uganda: Educational Material Available For Cancer Patients, Caregivers

Erinah Byabakama, a poultry farmer in Namasuba noticed her once firm and round breasts had become harder inside, a sign she brushed aside, hoping it would disappear with time. But that did not happen. She was later diagnosed with breast cancer and her breasts were later removed. Byamukama's children struggled through following treatment schedules, and feeding her.

"A series of questions went unanswered in my mind. I had heard about radiotherapy but did not know what it was or its effect. Also, to date, my daughter lives each day, thinking she will get cancer at some point," Byamukama narrates.

But she and her daughter are not the only ones wallowing in ignorance. Many patients diagnosed with cancer have many questions in mind. Their relatives too, have no directions on how to take care of them; while others are worried the cancers are hereditary.

In order to bridge the information gap, the Uganda Cancer Society (UCS) in collaboration with Ministry of Health and American Cancer Society have availed educational materials for both cancer patients and their care givers.

Access to information

Last month, UCS launched the easy-to-read cancer educational materials (booklets), to guide patients and their caregivers. The institute also trained stakeholders on how to use them.

In this regard, caregivers in Kampala can now access information about cancer, how to look after patients and any other cancer-related information. Cancer patients too, will be able to know what type of cancer they have and its treatment trends or pathways.

The director, UCS Paul Ebusu, says they acquired 20,000 copies (in English) of educational materials for caregivers and patients, 10,000 copies (Luganda version) and 1,000 booklets for teaching by nurses, counsellors and civil society organisations.

"These are available in different hospitals in Kampala and given to all cancer patients, caregivers who visit the hospitals, and civil societies," says Ebusu.

Caretakers particularly, will be up to the task to take care of their patients. Over time, more booklets will be printed and distributed across the country.

The purpose

Ebusu explains that one of the booklets titled Caring for Cancer Patients is designed to educate caregivers on how to care for their loved ones. It also shares suggestions for supporting and caring for a person who has cancer from the time of diagnosis as well as during and after treatment.

"The booklet describes elementary cancer-related topics from its definition, causes, whether it is contagious, if it is inherited, common symptoms, diagnosis, whether it can be cured, biopsy, remission, staging, treatment options and their side effects, and educates about palliative care and pain management, among others," he notes.

Speaking during the launch of the booklet in Kampala, the head of comprehensive community cancer programme at Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Dr Noleb Mugisha, said most caregivers take patients to the hospital and abandon them there because they are overwhelmed by responsibility and do not know how to take care of them or what to do.

Providing answers

The booklets are therefore meant to educate caregivers and the patients on how to look after themselves, and give directions for information and services. Dr Mugisha says this move will in turn ease doctors' work since it is easy to treat an informed patient.

The second booklet, Coping With Cancer, is for cancer patients and seeks to answer questions that arise after diagnosis and during treatment, including what food patients should and should not eat to erase misconceptions.

Dr Jackson Orem, the director, UCI says the booklets are a starting point for cancer awareness and will be used over the years for reference by patients and caregivers, since information dissemination is key in fighting cancer.

The acting commissioner for clinical services at Ministry of Health, Dr Jackson Amone, also notes that some people are not even aware of the type of cancer that they have.

Creating awareness

Dr Amone states that when people are informed, they will know the trends of their condition. However, he cautions that the booklets do not replace doctors' advice.

Thus, patients should continue consulting with them to understand what is going on with their bodies and how treatment will work.

Meanwhile, the cancer institute plans to launch books for the general public to acquaint them with ways of preventing cancer so as to reduce cases.

According to Dr Mugisha, the institute is analysing information sourced from communities to launch cancer awareness and information activities. He believes that in the next five years, the face of cancer will have changed.

Cancer prevention

Last year, UCI registered 4,000 new cancer patients, 1,500 mortalities and 40,000 patients on continued treatment. Cervical cancer is the commonest among women and prostate cancer remains the commonest among men.

The commonest causes of cancer are the human papilloma virus (HPV) and HIV/Aids. In a bid to control the spread of cancer, there is ongoing immunization against HPV, for girls between the ages of nine and 13. Research shows that 70 per cent of adult women will not suffer this cancer (cervical cancer) in future.

Dr Mugisha also says screening is done at different health centres across the country. "If cervical cancer is discovered at an early stage, it is easy to treat it and one heals," he highlights. Thus, he encourages parents to take their children who are experiencing strange signs and symptoms, for screening.

Additionally, to solve the problem of travelling long distances to get treatment in Kampala, Dr Mugisha says, hospitals such as Mbarara hospital offer treatment; He also says others will be started in Gulu and Mbale. Also, clinics such as Kigandalo Health Centre IV in Mayuge District, conduct screening.

Dr Mugisha also advises that educational materials or booklets should not only be used by patients and caregivers but also in homes, to facilitate awareness.