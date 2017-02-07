Uganda: Okot Gets Other Men to Turn Their Backs on Gender Violence, Become Role Models

analysis

It is uncommon to find a man in a rural setting sharing domestic responsibilities with his wife. But in Payuta village, Awach Sub-county in Gulu District, Yafesi Okot, 32, does the chores with his wife, Evelyn Lanyero.

Most men in the same area spend most of their time in the trading centres and drinking joints, leaving their wives to fend for the families. But unlike others, Okot, who is a farmer and a father of four, says working with his wife has helped him to multiply their output.

"I do not smoke nor drink. Even when we disagree, we resolve it indoors. I take my children to school and I participate in all activities at home," he says.

Okot's lifestyle inspired the community to choose him as a role model man in the village in 2010. He has a T-shirt with an inscription An laco makwiri (which is Luo for "I am a role model man").

As a token of appreciation, the community chose him to mentor other men to desist from Gender Based Violence (GBV). "It started with me because I am not violent. As a result, I have gone to households to encourage fellow men to stop violent acts."

Share knowledge

Okot is also a member of a women-initiated Village Saving and Loans Association (VSLA) in his village.

Though a Primary Five dropout, he is working hard to have his children access education unlike him and his wife and also to ensure a peaceful community.

"I preach what I do, many men are changing and some are now doing well. Some people are hesitant but others have joined village banks. This also helps more because whenever we meet, fighting violence is one of the topics we discuss."

Okot is one of the more than 300 role model men in Gulu, Amuru, Kitigum and Pader districts, an intervention implemented by Care International in Uganda to fight GBV. He is attached to 10 households which he visits to discuss sexual reproductive health rights, women economic empowerment through VSLAs and gender-based violence.

"I am proud that men are starting to play some roles in their homes like meeting school requirements and participating in domestic activities like weeding and harvesting and many are joining VSLAs," says Okot.

Changing communities

Geoffrey Oyat, a senior programme officer at Gulu Women Economic Development and Globalisation (GWED-G), says the "role model man" intervention looks at men as partners, working together with their wives to change their communities and men as agents of change as well as clients after suffering the same vice.

"We work with all men regardless of who they are. This is the best approach because they see it as practical by way of working together, sharing responsibility and making peaceful families," he says.

The role model men programme is one of the several interventions to fight GBV, notes Patricia Avako, the coordinator, Care International in Uganda Initiative under Northern Uganda Women Empowerment Programme.

"Through community involvement and participation, we seek to increase access to timely and quality GBV services to survivors among women and children."

"There are several interventions such as capacity building to increase awareness of communities on issues of GBV prevention and response especially the new laws to be understood by the stakeholders," she says.

Give support and follow up cases

Avako says that role model men are identified to support response to GBV where they are attached to different households to build change agents. "It is a score to bring them on board to champion the change process. It also encourages other perpetrators to desist and gives women the support as a fallback position as they seek to overcome the vice given that men are the custodians of culture," Avako says.

"After working in communities, we have a multi-sectoral approach in fighting GBV. There is coordination in addressing GBV where the police cannot work alone without support of the other stakeholders. In some places such as Gulu and Amuru, we have supported GBV and Alcohol ordinances."

Describing the fight against GBV as a continuous struggle due to its persistence, Avako says alcohol and struggle for land coupled with teenage pregnancies are the major drivers of GBV in northern region.

"Another initiative is counselling units with response managers to provide psychosocial support and follow up cases," she adds.

Through mobilisation of women in similar situations, Avako says they have created equal empowerment to enable women access funds and save for a purpose, get loans, start up businesses thereby creating village banks.

Transparency and unity

"We have 625 VSLAs and through these groups, both women and men are empowered to share and negotiate for services, create linkages to benefit from the various services," she adds.

"Here women started saving and men after seeing the benefits have joined. Through this saving scheme, we do not only save for economic growth but also welfare and this has promoted transparency and unity in families,"

Through the VSLA initiative, men have become ambassadors in the fight against GBV making a multiplier effect. Therefore, men, sharing house chores and saving in village banks seem to hold the keys to ending domestic violence.