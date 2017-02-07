Uganda: Leaders Ask Government to Invest in Bulk Water Project

Nakasongola. Nakasongola District leaders have asked government to invest in a bulk water project to curb the effects of prolonged drought.

The campaign championed by Mr Sam Kigula, the district chairperson, with support from area Members of Parliament is aimed at erecting huge water reservoirs at high peak rocky Sungira Hill located at the centre of the district. The project is estimated to cost about Shs50 billion.

Situated about 110km North of Kampala, Nakasongola District is one of the areas in the cattle corridor that have been hard hit by drought. Cattle keepers trek long distances in search of water, while several farmers have registered losses both in plant and animals that have died under the scorching sun.

"All valley dams have dried up including the boreholes where people could access clean water. We need to find a long-lasting solution," Mr Kigula added.

"Our people have been forced to abandon their farms and seek refuge near the lake shores," said Margaret Komuhangi, the Nakasongola Woman MP.

Ms Komuhangi told Daily Monitor that although the district has secured two water trucks, the demand remains high creating room for private trucks which charge exorbitant prices. "A truck costs between shs400,000 to shs500,000 which is so expensive to ordinary farmers," said Komuhangi.

Most affected areas include Namansa, Nakitoma and Wabinyonyi which are far from water sources while those nearer to lake Kyoga such as Ninga, Kyalusaka , Kalungi as well as Kalongo, Lwabyata, Mwone and Nabisweera cannot access the water because of water hyacinth.

Nakasongola County MP Noah Mutebi Wanzala asked locals to desist from acts of deforestation such as charcoal burning.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija, said government is equally concerned and efforts have been undertaken to solve the problem.

The minister revealed that government had partnered with Japan to provide a complete set of road unit to every district starting February. A complete set according to the minister will comprise a low loader, an excavator, a water bowser and a grader which will aid the construction of valley dams, boreholes and road maintenance.