Uganda: KCCA Relishing National Boxing Open Glory

"When God says yes, nobody can say no," is what a satisfied Vicky Byarugaba responded when we congratulated him on winning the Elites trophy at the 2017 National Open, Sunday night.

The head coach of KCCA Boxing Club, could not hide his satisfaction beneath his trademark smile after all his boxers had scored enormous victories against direct title rivals UPDF and Lukanga, to give KCCA glory that had for decades eluded this once great side.

Glory that was witnessed by a massive and lively crowd inside the historic Lugogo MTN Arena.

KCCA entered four boxers into the finals with 18 points, one below UPDF (19), who also had four boxers, and three points above defending champions Lukanga (15), who had five boxers.

The work was cut out. KCCA did the needful. Lightweight Joshua Nyanzi scored a rare and vital win against Lukanga's favourite Wasswa Ssali, which gave his peers more belief.

Uspa Boxer of the Year Musa Shadir followed with another hard-fought victory over Lukanga's Tony Mukiibi.

In one of the most exciting matches of the night, David Ssemuju edged welterweight rival Muzamir Kakande, the best UPDF had. And after Cobap's Yusuf Babu pummeled UPDF's veteran Batista Tabu, there were no more ifs.

KCCA, whose coaching staff also include former KCC greats Hussein Khalil and Charles Lubulwa, were only waiting for the coronation.

Light heavy Reagan Ssimbwa beat UPDF's John Owino to put the icing on the cake, giving KCCA a massive 30 points.

UPDF followed with 22, Cobap 20, while Lukanga managed just 18.