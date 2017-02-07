6 February 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S Energy Project Adds 30,000 New Solar Connections in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.S energy project known as "Power Africa" has added 30,000 new solar connections in Nigeria.

The U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington said in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

U.S. through its Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) had in 2016 signed an agreement with Lumos, an off-grid electricity provider to enhance provision of solar electricity to homes and small businesses throughout Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lumos was also a recipient of catalytic funding through OPIC and the Africa Clean Energy Finance initiative, a partner with the U.S. State Department.

The funding provided crucial start-up capital for 30 innovative clean energy projects across 10 African countries.

The envoy, accompanied by the Director, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission, Mr Michael Harvey, had during a visit to customers of Lumos in Abuja stressed the need to expand electricity access in Nigeria.

According to him, the visit is a fact finding assessment as USAID works with partners to grow the programme.

"With market intelligence provided by USAID and financing provided by OPIC, Lumos has added 30,000 new solar connections in Nigeria since the beginning of the partnership," he said.

Symington, who also visited Beam Clinic and Maternity Centre, Trinity Clinic, and selected retailers, said his visit was to better understand how access to solar energy had improved their businesses and service delivery.

The ambassador stressed the need to expand on and off grid access to energy to enhance business activities.

"Expanding both on and off grid access to energy will not only help individuals and businesses, but will help overcome some of the obstacles to Nigeria being able to fulfill its full economic potential.

"I met a number of people today whose lives have been profoundly changed by access to efficient and reliable energy.

"And I am excited to see this ongoing partnership expand to ensure greater access to solar energy throughout Nigeria," he said.

NAN reports that to date, "Power Africa", has mobilised 40 billion dollars in private sector commitments in order to increase access to electricity through both on and off grid generation and distribution projects across sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigeria

We Understand Your Grievances, Govt Tells Protesters

The federal government said on Monday that it understands the grievances of Nigerians who took part in the protests held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.